CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Kim K’s Super Bowl Ad Just Dropped, And It’s Actually Funny

kim kardashian tmobile

If you’ve ever seen Keeping Up with the Kardashians, you’d know Kim Kardashian isn’t the “fun” one. She barely even smiles. Her siblings often call her boring, so you’d never guess that she’d be funny in her new Super Bowl ad for T-Mobile. But she actually pulls it off!

Presented as a PSA similar to ones that feature photos of poor animals and a Sarah McLachlan song, the commercial features Kardashian with a stoic message:

“Hi, I’m Kim. Each month, millions of gigs of unused data are taken back by wireless companies. Tragic. Data you paid for that can be used to see my makeup, my backhand, my outfits, my vacations… and my outfits. Sadly all lost. Please, help save the data.”

No Kim K. appearance is ever complete without a selfie, so of course she snaps one for her Super Bowl spot.

Check out the funny ad below.

 

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

‘Love & Hip Hop’ Recap: “Exes and Ohs”

‘R&B Divas: LA’ Adds Two New Additions

Taraji P. Henson Plays Charades with Jimmy Fallon

Kim K’s Super Bowl Ad Just Dropped, And It’s Actually Funny was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Kim Kardashian , super bowl commercial , tmobile

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close