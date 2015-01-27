CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Rocsi Diaz Heads To HLN As ‘The Daily Share’ Anchor/Correspondent

Rocsi Diaz is making her way back to television. The former BET 106 & Park and Entertainment Tonight host has now joined HLN’s The Daily Share. Rocsi will focus on fashion, sports, lifestyle and entertainment news and will also be a correspondent for red carpet events HLN covers. Deadline is reporting Rocsi will be The Daily Share’s Los Angeles-based correspondent, as the show currently broadcasts in Atlanta.

MUST READ: TV ROUNDUP: Rocsi Diaz Exits ‘Entertainment Tonight’; Braxton Sisters Feud At Sleepover & More

The Daily Share is show that is social-media geared series, which features content dictated by what is currently hot on social media. The show hosted by Ali Nejad and Yasmin Vossoughian, delves also into lifestyle content of the day and  will provide a digest of what people are watching, searching, playing, sharing, shopping and creating in every aspect of their social media lives. Last September, Rocsi was let go from Entertainment Tonight after serving almost two years on the long-running show.

RELATED STORIES:

FAB OR FUG: Rocsi Wears A White Tuxedo & We’re Now Sold On Her Sexy [POLL]

GET THE LOOK: Rocsi Diaz’s Stunning Cobalt Blue Gown (Emmys Edition)

 

Rocsi Diaz Heads To HLN As ‘The Daily Share’ Anchor/Correspondent was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

BET 106 & Park , Rocsi Diaz

Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close