Fox May Have an ‘X-Men’ Series in the Works

It looks like Fox may be eyeing an X-Men series to add to its primetime lineup.  According to Entertainment Weekly, the network is in very early talks to possibly bring the franchise into viewers’ living rooms, but there are too few confirmed details to know for sure who is involved, when the show may premier, or what fans could expect from a television series.

Just last week, it was announced that Alexandra Shipp, Sophie Turner, and Tye Sheridan would be making their star turns as Storm, Jean Grey, and Cyclops, respectively, in Bryan Singer’s X-Men: Apocalypse when it hits theatres in May 2016.

We’ll have to wait and see whether the X-Men saga makes it to the small screen.

Fox May Have an ‘X-Men’ Series in the Works was originally published on theurbandaily.com

