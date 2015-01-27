Dwyane Wade Slapped With $15K Fine For Flipping The Bird To Fans Trashing Gabrielle Union

Dwyane Wade’s love for Gabrielle Union just cost the NBA-All Star a pretty penny. The Miami Heat shooting guard was slapped with a $15,000 fine by the NBA, for giving the middle finger to fans who decided to try him by disrespecting Wade’s wife Gabby. The entire ordeal went down last week Wednesday, when Wade and his team were in Charlotte playing against the Hornets. According to the Associated Press, during the third quarter fans started to heckle Wade about the actress, which he initially ignored. Things took a turn for the worse when the group continued to hurl insults about Gabby, causing Wade to roll up to them and flip the bird to them!

MUST READ: Gabrielle Union Explains Asking D Wade For A Prenup + Who She’d Cast To Play Her In ‘Bring It On’

The NBA promptly gave D. Wade the $15,000 fine, a first in his 12-year career with the league. Wade took his punishment like a champ but charged the NBA should do a bit more towards players to shield them from abuse. Wade stated:

The NBA is an unbelievable league, and I’m one of the first ones to be doing NBA Cares and all these things in the community, but they need to protect us a little more. They need to do a better job of protecting players in the arena. It’s open game on us. We’re big boys, we can take it, but everyone has their breaking point.

Seems fair, but hasn’t he dealt with fans shading him before? Wade later claimed his children took his TV and phone privileges away for his bad behavior. Too cute! Meanwhile, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra agreed fans do have a tendency to overstep boundaries, but countered players needed to rise above it. Spoelstra argued:

Players are humans and some of the things that fans say does cross the line. It doesn’t give you the right to snap back at them with some kind of response but it’s usually at an emotional time. … A handful of times a year you hear it and you see it where they’ve crossed the line and what it requires is you being the better person and not responding.

RELATED STORIES:

Gabrielle Union & D.Wade Present Traditionally Fly Christmas Card

#TheWadeUnion: A Peek Inside Gabrielle Union & D.Wade’s Wedding [PHOTOS]

FAB OR FUG: Gabrielle Union Turns Heads on the People’s Choice Awards 2015 Red Carpet [POLL]

Dwyane Wade Slapped With $15K Fine For Flipping The Bird To Fans Trashing Gabrielle Union was originally published on hellobeautiful.com