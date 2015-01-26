KFC’s Fried Chicken Hot Dog May Be The Most Disgusting To Hit Fast Food… Or The Most Amazing

What will KFC think of next? We thought the fast food chain’s sandwich with a fried chicken bun was enough, but KFC’s gone a step further with the Double Down dog. This creation is a hot dog in a fried chicken bun with cheese.

It’s only available in the Phillippines right now, but we’re sure it will make its way stateside, just like the original Double Down.

In case you can’t get enough of the Double Down dog, here are eight other fast food concoctions to try if you dare.

Dunkin Donuts Glazed Donut Breakfast Sandwich

It was a glazed donut goodness split in half with egg and bacon and a side of hash browns.

Craz-E Burger

Another donut concoction, but this time the donut is from Krispy Kreme, so it has to be better. Found at the Big-E in Massachusetts back in 2009, this looks finger-lickin’ good.

KFC’s Double Down

What??? There’s NO bun? Sign me up! I got tired of them anyway. It was only available in a few states at first, but it made its nationwide debut in 2014 when it was available everywhere. The double-down was a disgustingly awesome fatty ass treat.

Bistro Burger from Corner Bistro Burger

Anything served with Texas toast and accompanied by tater tots are a dream.

Mac n’ cheese panini

This looks like homemade, so we assume it has to be great with the ooey-gooeyness of mac n cheese.

Mega Burger on Man Vs. Food

Okay, so the meals on this show are just as epic as they come (well, almost, but we’ll get to that more of that in a second). And the good thing is that you can try the foods you see if you happen to be on vacation in these areas. Mega Burgers happen to be at a restaurant in Detroit called Mallies (not sure how much you’d want to visit there— no shade, but shade.) It’s a monster of a burger. Take a look.

Cheese Fries Sandwich from Bruges Waffles and Frites

Okay, it might be carb city, but why haven’t we thought of this before?

Fast Food Lasagna on “Epic Meal Time

This is horrifying yet mystifying at the same time. Burgers, bacon, and booze all in a big ass pan. I mean, who wouldn’t at least want to try to say that they did?

