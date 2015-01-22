Ludacris Trolls ‘Internet Thumb-Thuggers’ On Rae Sremmurd Freestyle IRL

Ludacris has been steadily dropping what he’s coined as “Ludaverses” recently and his latest is a rendition of Rae Sremmurd’s “Throw Sum Mo.” And it seems Luda’s been getting a lot of hate online because he uses the track to aim right at those who’ve been dissing him on the net.

“I ain’t the one, so miss me with that bullshit,” he rhymes. “Internet thumb-thuggers empty out a full clip.”

Later in the song he describes just how hurt (or not bothered) he really is. “Y’all really hurt my feelings,” he jokes. “Y’all really gots to chill / I cry and wipe my tears with hundred dollar bills.” Ludacris’ remixing has been heavily on display of late, even resulting in the emcee’s recent Ludaverses mixtape.

So how do you think Ludacris’ latest stacks up against Rae Sremmurd’s original Nicki Minaj and Young Thug-assisted cut?

