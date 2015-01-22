CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Ludacris Trolls ‘Internet Thumb-Thuggers’ On Rae Sremmurd Freestyle IRL

Ludacris has been steadily dropping what he’s coined as “Ludaverses” recently and his latest is a rendition of Rae Sremmurd’s “Throw Sum Mo.” And it seems Luda’s been getting a lot of hate online because he uses the track to aim right at those who’ve been dissing him on the net.

“I ain’t the one, so miss me with that bullshit,” he rhymes. “Internet thumb-thuggers empty out a full clip.”

Later in the song he describes just how hurt (or not bothered) he really is. “Y’all really hurt my feelings,” he jokes. “Y’all really gots to chill / I cry and wipe my tears with hundred dollar bills.” Ludacris’ remixing has been heavily on display of late, even resulting in the emcee’s recent Ludaverses mixtape.

ludacris-i-got-this

So how do you think Ludacris’ latest stacks up against Rae Sremmurd’s original Nicki Minaj and Young Thug-assisted cut?

Ludacris Trolls ‘Internet Thumb-Thuggers’ On Rae Sremmurd Freestyle IRL was originally published on theurbandaily.com

ludacris , Rae Sremmurd

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close