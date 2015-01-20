CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

The ‘Wait’ Is Over: Lil Wayne’s New Mixtape Drops Tonight

While the fate of Lil Wayne’s Carter V album is still in the balance due to an ongoing and public rift with his home label Cash Money, the legendary emcee is set to release his Sorry 4 The Wait 2 mixtape to tide fans over later today.

Wayne originally teased the release date on Saturday (January 17) in a video for the track “I’m So Sorr,y” and now the much-anticipated drop has a countdown on the mixtape site Dat Piff and is set for release at 1o:00 P.M. EST.

On “I’m So Sorry,” a rework of iLoveMakonnen’s “Maneuvering,” Wayne raps, “Sorry for the wait, the confusion, the disturbance.”

Check out the short video below:

Last week, Wayne’s well-known manager Cortez Bryant updated fans on the rapper’s status at the label and offered support for the whole Young Money team.

“Wayne carried Cash Money on his back for over 10 years when he could have left and did this on his own,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “The most loyal person I know on earth! He don’t deserve the shit he’s going through at this point in the game.”

The ‘Wait’ Is Over: Lil Wayne’s New Mixtape Drops Tonight was originally published on theurbandaily.com

lil wayne , Sorry 4 The Wait 2

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close