Marlon Wayans Wins ‘Cleveland Show’ Lookalike Lawsuit

Marlon Wayans just scored a victory in court against a man who sued him for comments he made on Instagram. In September 2014, Wayans posted a picture of Pierre Daniels a man who claims he was to be hired on the sequel to Wayans’ spoof film A Haunted House 2. Wayans created a side-by-side shot of Daniels and the Fox cartoon character Cleveland Brown, from The Cleveland Show and remarked,

Tell me this n**** don’t look like … THIS N****!!! Ol Cleveland Brown ass lookin.”

Daniels didn’t find Wayans’ joke amusing at all and decided he would take him to court under the charges of harassment and racial discrimination. According to Daniels, Wayans’ attack against him was racially motivated and degraded his appearance when Daniels was before Wayans, though he doesn’t specify when. Daniels claimed the social media posting caused so much harm to him, he suffered from “pain, discomfort, shock and anxiety” which caused him to lose out on work as an actor.

TMZ reports a judge didn’t buy what Daniels was trying to sell and kicked his cast against Wayans.

The judge stated in his ruling,

The Cleveland Brown character, like [Pierre], obviously black, heavy … with curly ‘Afro’ hair were all incorporated humorously into the filming of the scene.

All isn’t lost for Daniels, the lawsuit against the production company behind A Haunted House 2 appears to be moving forward. When reached for a comment on his victory, Wayans stated:

I am grateful that the judge upheld our constitutional rights of free speech. It’s the first amendment and probably the most important for a comedian. This is also a stride toward protecting public figures from often bogus claims and lawsuits. I am grateful now if you’ll excuse me I’m gonna go watch reruns of the Cleveland show.

Marlon still shading! LOL.

