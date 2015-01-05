CLOSE
Fight Club: Halle Berry Hubby Olivier Martinez Suspect In Airport Battery Assault!

Seems like Halle Berry’s husband Olivier Martinez is about to start his year off by possibly facing a judge. Martinez is listed as the primary suspect in a Los Angeles Airport battery investigation. TMZ is reporting Martinez along with Halle and kids Nahla, 6 and Maceo, 14 months were all at the Tom Bradley International Terminal waiting to fly out on Sunday when they were accosted by photographers. According to the site, the shutterbugs got a bit too close up towards the family.  Apparently an airport employee was caught up in the chaotic crowd where police claim Martinez allegedly shoved the man with an empty car seat! The employee took a spill backwards and was treated on the scene and taken to the hospital, after he claims he had abdominal pains. Later the man filed a battery report against Martinez. No word on if the man was trying to take a picture of the overprotective Martinez’s family.

MUST READ: Halle Berry Restrains Olivier Martinez From Attacking Paparazzi [VIDEO]

This isn’t the first time Martinez and the the paparazzi were involved in an altercation. In 2013, the Revenge star allegedly kicked a photographer when he and Halle and Nahla arrived at LAX from their vacation to Hawaii. The paps swarmed the trio causing Halle to yell out at them for being too close to her little girl. Martinez flipped out and went on the attack. A quick-thinking Halle snatched her man up and shoved him inside her car and fled the scene. A year prior to the airport attack, on Thanksgiving Day, Martinez and Halle’s ex-Gabriel Aubry were involved in a nasty fight right outside of Halle’s house! The men got into an argument over Aubry, who is the father of Halle’s first child’s refusal to allow the the couple to move to Martinez’s home country of France with Nahla. After words were exchanged, the two got into a brawl resulting in charges being filed against Aubry. Charges were later dropped.

gabriel aubry , halle berry , Olivier Martinez

