CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

5 Holiday Gifts You Should Never Give A Co-Worker [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

It’s the holiday season, and you know what that means – gifts! But you need to be careful when it comes to gift giving in the workplace. Listen to the audio player to hear us discuss the top five holiday gifts you should never give a co-worker!

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Gossip Daily!
Reply Help for Help; STOP RICKEY to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

RELATED: Kandi Burress On Giving Her Sex Toys As Christmas Gifts [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: 10 Worst Gifts To Give [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ain’t Nobody Got Time For Week Late Valentine’s Day Gifts! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

5 Holiday Gifts You Should Never Give A Co-Worker [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Christmas Gifts , Co-workers , Gifts

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close