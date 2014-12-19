CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

The Hip Hop Hall Of Fame Museum Hopes To Break Ground Next Year

The Hip Hop Hall of Fame Museum, which hopes to break ground next year, is set to highlight a rich history of the culture in two locations, according to the New York Daily News. One of the locations is set to be on 125th Street in Harlem with another one in midtown, near Times Square.

The museum has plans to feature memorabilia donated by Eminem, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Grandmaster Flash and Common, among others. It’s slated to host 90-minute tours.

Beyond its status as a museum, the institution is also set to serve 50 students every year through a youth media program.

It’s an $80 million project, according to the report. $50 million has been raised and the organizers hope to raise more through an Indiegogo project they recently launched.

Organizers hope that construction begins next year and they are eyeing a 2017 date for its opening.

JT Thompson, who is working on The Hip Hop Hall of Fame Museum, says he wanted to build a similar institution in the 1990s, but those plans were held off due to the tragic deaths of 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G.

“Hip-hop got a bad rep,” Kenny Syder, a co-chair of the museum’s committee said. “With this museum, it’s important to sit on the other side of it.”

Thompson believes this will be an important institution.

“This will be the home of hip hop history,” he said. “People need to understand the importance of hip-hop, the elements, the DJs, the B-boys and B-girls and the graffiti writers.”

The Hip Hop Hall Of Fame Museum Hopes To Break Ground Next Year was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Hip Hop Hall of Fame Museum

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close