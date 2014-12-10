Rapper Childish Gambino’s Sites Go Dark in Protest?

Overnight (Dec. 10), Rapper Childish Gambino’s Online Sites went dark and all of his Social Media Networks appeared to display a black photo in headers and profile photo placements. This Morning (Dec. 10th), Fans of Gambino reacted on Reddit when his STNMTN/Kauai Stream site suddenly went dark leaving many fans in the dark. Little is known as to why Gambino blacked out all of his social media. His Official Websites has gone dark too. This comes days after the Reddit Community dedicated to Childish Gambino displayed their #NoJusticeNoPeace protest by blacking out the site.However, Content is still being posted.

The sudden change comes on the anniversary of Gambino’s “Because The Internet” Album that was released on December 10th, 2013. Gambino’s Manager and Friend Famuel Rothstein gave us clues on the reason for the blackout as his Twitter AVI is displaying #UnitedBlackout and #BlackoutForChange.

Earlier This Year, Childish Gambino posts a series of tweets about being a white Rapper and how police have threatened him. “twitter activism is wack,” Childish Gambino wrote on Twitter today. “marches don’t work anymore. police should be forced to wear recording devices.” “when someone calls me a “white rapper”, i wanna make sure they understand i don’t have all the benefits.,” he posted on Twitter, tweets that followed him tweeting, “childish gambino is a white rapper.”

