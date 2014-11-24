CLOSE
Beyonce Addresses Parents’ Marital Problems In “Ring Off”

The hype behind Beyonce‘s infectiously fun “7/11″ video literally broke the Internet last Friday. But the frenzy of the highly socialized, GIF-worthy clip overshadows a rare moment from the notoriously private star. Bey clearly addresses a topic that’s been off limits for some time: her parents’ rocky divorce.

On the unusually frank track “Ring Off,” Beyonce praises her mother, Tina Knowles, for her strength throughout the messy actions of her father, Mathew Knowles, that ultimately caused their divorce. Despite the sunny, island-tingled melody, Beyonce addresses her mother’s grace during some of her darkest days:

“After all your tears / After all that pain’s all clear / Mama, after all them years / We can start all over again / Mama, and now it all makes sense / Letting go is never the end / Mama, we can love again / This is where freedom begins Mama.”

Bey forms a united front with her mother on the track, referring to the two as “we.” If realized, this small detail may also strike the nest and cause the bees to swarm, considering all of the rumors of Beyonce and Jay Z reportedly having marital problems in 2014.

The most powerful moment in the song comes from Tina Knowles herself, who’s now dating again. The track ends with the beautiful mother’s message at the Women’s Empowerment conference in Texas:

“At 58, I knew I had to get a divorce. At that age, it’s an almost impossible thing to go through. I had been married 33 years. I didn’t know anything else,” she said in the speech. “I started being important again. I started being important, not everybody else.”

Beyonce Addresses Parents’ Marital Problems In “Ring Off” was originally published on theurbandaily.com

