Cynthia Reads NeNe For Filth

nene leakes cynthia bailey

Cynthia Bailey’s had enough of NeNe’s shady boots and slipped into a pair of her own. In case you missed it, NeNe appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” last Sunday after the season 7 premiere of “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” where she blasted Cynthia, calling her a “lapdog.”

“As people have said over the years that Cynthia was my lap dog, which she never was my lap dog and that’s the honest God’s truth,” she said. “But I can see her being someone else’s lap dog. She doesn’t seem to have a backbone.”

giphy

Cynthia wasn’t feeling NeNe’s snide comments and responded to her ex-bestie on her Bravo blog,

WAS I SURPRISED BY NENE’S REMARKS TOWARD ME ON WWHL?

Not at all. That’s who she is. It’s the same ol’ two step. Embrace the people that are with you and try to destroy the people who are not. I have seen her do it to other ladies on the show (past and present), so although it was disappointing, it was not a big surprise when she did it to me. It’s no secret that NeNe has gotten into it or fallen out (at one time or the other) with mostly all the ladies. My thing is this — if I’m so irrelevant and you don’t want to be my storyline (or should I say me be yours), why spend so much energy talking about me? That energy could have been put to better use looking for a decent wig and a more flattering makeup direction.#shade #meow #newfriends #newattitude

Oop. Yesterday, we reported that Apollo and Phaedra’s relationship woes are allegedly weighing heavy on her friendship with Kandi. The “RHOA” drama is at an all-time high.

AM BUZZ: Cynthia Reads NeNe For Filth; Ginuwine Opens Up About Divorce & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Bill Cosby , Cynthia Bailey , Diem Brown , ginuwine , MTV , Nene Leakes

