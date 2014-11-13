PM BUZZ: Keyshia Cole Gets Sued; Viola Davis Talks About That Time She Pulled Off Her Wig On ‘HTGAWM’ & More

Keyshia Cole is getting sued by Sabrina Mercadel, a woman who claims she was attacked by the “She” singer. Remember when Keyshia showed up to Cash Money Mogul Birdman’s house at 5 a.m., only to run up on him with Mercadel…and then she lost it and started throwing them bows? We didn’t even know Keyshia was dating Birdman, but ok girl.

“Who the f*** are you? What are you doin’ with my man?” Mercadel alleges Keyshia screamed before she scratched her in the face and beat her. Mercadel also claims that Cole slapped her on the butt and said, “You can get your money later,” implying that she was a prostitute.

Mercadel has since filed for a restraining order and Keyshia went to twerk on a piano for Birdman. But according to TMZ, Mercadel is suing Keyshia over the alleged attack and in the suit, she’s claiming that Keyshia accused her of sleeping with Birdman. Mercadel maintains she and Birdman are just friends.

Hmm, well Birdman may want to handle his ladies, but he might not have time!

The founder of Cash Money has been accused of screwing over a construction company that redid his Miami mansion for $1 million. The company is taking Birdman to court so they can get their money honey. The Zankey Construction Company filed a lien against Birdman claiming they were not properly paid after they did an extensive amount of work on the lavish mansion. The lien details that Birdman didn’t pay two invoices–one for $998,700.97 and the other for $43,049.35, totaling a little over a million dollars. They claim Birdman refuses to pay even though he paid $14.5 million dollars for the mansion that was previously owned by super producer Scott Storch before he went bankrupt.

Woops. I guess a ridiculous house complete with 17 bathrooms, 25-ft ceilings, a movie theater, a gym, a spa, with an in-house massage room and 100ft of waterfront and a private dock will take a lot out of your bank account. With all of that, the house still wasn’t good enough for Birdman, so he put another $5 million into renovations. Birdman’s got way too much money. Just way too much.

PM BUZZ: Keyshia Cole Gets Sued; Viola Davis Talks About That Time She Pulled Off Her Wig On 'HTGAWM' & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

