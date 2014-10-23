Nothing is worst than thinking you’re hot and exclusive on Halloween, then someone walks in with the same freakin’ costume! Well, “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” is saving you the disappointment this year. Listen to the audio player to find out which costumes you don’t want to wear this year, that is unless you want to look like everyone else at the party!

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Gossip Daily!

Reply Help for Help; STOP RICKEY to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: 25 Things Ain’t Nobody Got Time For On Halloween! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Diddy, Chris Brown & More Get A Jump On Halloween [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Halloween Costume: 6 Items To Pull It Off

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

10 Costumes You DON’T Want To Wear On Halloween! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com