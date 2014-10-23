CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
10 Costumes You DON’T Want To Wear On Halloween! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Nothing is worst than thinking you’re hot and exclusive on Halloween, then someone walks in with the same freakin’ costume! Well, “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” is saving you the disappointment this year. Listen to the audio player to find out which costumes you don’t want to wear this year, that is unless you want to look like everyone else at the party!

10 Costumes You DON’T Want To Wear On Halloween! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

costumes , Halloween , Halloween Costumes , worst halloween costumes

