Doing TOO MUCH: LHHNY’s Erica Mena Posts Pic With Bow Wow In Bed [PIC]

Yeah, can someone please hand these two some Gatorade…because the thirst is getting increasingly more real by the minute! In yet another attempt to convince everyone that they are a legit couple, Love & Hip Hop New York star Erica Mena took to Instagram to post pics of herself with her alleged boothang Bow Wow.

This in and of itself is hardly a crime. But it’s how staged it looks that has everyone hitting their cringe poses and rolling their eyes yet again.

Check it out below!

According to Vlad TV, in a recent interview Erica dismissed their critics by saying,

“It’s not for you to question, understand, or figure out the timing of when this happened for me. I’m just living my life how I want to and part of being a real woman is seeing from a distance that I’m doing such things and you cheer me on.”

While that is true, there is just one problem with what she said. If she doesn’t want anyone speaking on it then why does she keep discussing it and putting it all over the media?

We also wonder something else…have her Love & Hip Hop days come to an end? Because, if she is not showing her new relationship with Mr. Shad Moss on the show…then what in the world will her storyline be? The only thing she does on the show is fight Rich Dollaz and his bevy of broads. And those fights are always over his attention. What else is there for her to do on the show if not for that?

Food for thought…or thots.

Now DISCUSS!

