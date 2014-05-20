CLOSE
Michael Jackson Explains How He Felt About His Hologram From Heaven! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Jury Selected In Michael Jackson Doctor's Manslaughter Case (thumbnail)

People had mixed reviews about Michael Jackson‘s hologram on the Billboard Music Awards, but “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” wanted to know how Michael Jackson felt about it himself. Listen to the audio player to hear Michael explain why he wasn’t happy about it during our call from heaven!

Get the latest announcements from Bernice here and don’t forget to listen LIVE weekdays from 6-10am EST to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”

Michael Jackson Explains How He Felt About His Hologram From Heaven! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

