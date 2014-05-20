Michael Jackson Explains How He Felt About His Hologram From Heaven! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

People had mixed reviews about Michael Jackson‘s hologram on the Billboard Music Awards, but “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” wanted to know how Michael Jackson felt about it himself. Listen to the audio player to hear Michael explain why he wasn’t happy about it during our call from heaven!

