Rihanna Clowns Fan’s Rihanna-Inspired ‘Prom Bat’ Outfit [PHOTOS]

It seems as though pop star Rihanna has lost another fan due to her behavior on social media. Rih Rih made fun of a teenaged fan when she wore a Rihanna-inspired outfit to her prom. The pictures of the high school student hit the internet and the world has been having a field day. They’ve even started a hashtag #PromBat.

16-year-old Alexis Carter posted a photo on the internet of herself in a low-cut winged dress that was inspired by an ensemble Rihanna wore a few years ago. Once Black Twitter got their hands on the photo, they took it to photoshop hell. The photoshopped pictures illicited laughs all around until the “Unapologetic” singer got involved.

When Rihanna saw Carter’s photo, she posted the link with a sad face next to it. Directly following her posting the initial picture of Alexis Carter, Rihanna posted a link to a photo of Carter juxtaposed with the Wu-Tang Clan logo. The caption read, “She gets it.”

Well, Alexis Carter doesn’t get why Rihanna is making fun of her. Carter talked to a local Baltimore news station. “I was very offended. Why throw shade on it when you had on the exact same thing. The poses was different but the outfit wasn’t. She don’t love her fans like she says she does.”

Nearly a week after posting the picture, Alexis is still getting clowned on social media. But claims to be okay with the ridicule because she’s getting massive amounts of Twitter and Instagram followers because of it. And while Rihanna and the keyboard gangsters of the world have had plenty of negative things to say, Alexis says her winged dress was a big hit at her prom. “Everybody was saying, ‘Oh my god, I love it, it looks nice your body looks good it’s different.’”

While Rihanna sent some very public shots in Alexis Carter’s direction, Carter sent a small shot back in the form of her Twitter profile’s background. The background on Carter’s Twitter is a picture of Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend Chris Brown.

Check out the pics below.

