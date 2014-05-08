Did Apollo Nida Really Agree To Snitch For The Feds?

As we previously reported, Apollo Nida plead guilty to bank, mail and wire fraud and is waiting to be sentenced in July. Nida is facing up to 30 years in prison for his crimes. Wait…there’s more! TMZ reports that Apollo also agreed to be a snitch for the government as part of his plea deal.

But…why would they make that deal when his case would clearly be of interest to the public therefore making the information public and defeating the point of the deal in the first place… not to mention making Apollo a target in jail for agreeing to rat?

Confused? Good then at least we are in good company because we don’t understand it either!

TMZ has learned that under the terms of the deal, Nida agreed to act in an “undercover investigative capacity” for the feds….aka he agreed to be a snitch!



Since the plea deal is now available to the public who in their right mind is going to trust Apollo and speak to him about anything?

TMZ says, Nida has agreed to let the Feds record conversations he may have with other criminal suspects! We do not understand this logic at all! That only re-enforces that no one ever speaks to him…about anything…ever!

None of this makes any sense to us and we’re pretty sure they are never going to address it! So, we guess it’s going to be a mystery not unlike the how many licks does it take to get to the center of a Tootsie Roll Pop question…because as it pertains to the logic of this situation…we’re positive that the world may never know!

