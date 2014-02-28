CLOSE
Son Of Sugar Hill Records Founder, Sylvia Robinson, Dies

Sugar Hill LogoIt’s a sad day in Hip-Hop. The son of the late Sylvia Robinson, Rhondo Robinson died in New Jersey Tuesday morning at 43 years old. Many remember Rhondo’s mother Sylvia Robinson for being the founder of Sugar Hill Records.

Rhondo Robinson served as the Vice President of Sugar Hill Records which means that any modern artist who was looking to sample music from the Sugar Hill Records catalogue had to go through him. Besides holding that position at his family’s label, he also had his own publishing company called Rich Kid Music.

 

Greg Walker, the family’s spokesperson told the media Robinson died of multiple organ dysfunction syndrome. Robinson’s brother Joseph Robinson Jr. said, “It’s just shocking to the family. … We’re devastated.”

Our condolences go out to the Robinson family. rest in power Rhondo Robinson.

