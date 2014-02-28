Son Of Sugar Hill Records Founder, Sylvia Robinson, Dies

It’s a sad day in Hip-Hop. The son of the late Sylvia Robinson, Rhondo Robinson died in New Jersey Tuesday morning at 43 years old. Many remember Rhondo’s mother Sylvia Robinson for being the founder of Sugar Hill Records.

Rhondo Robinson served as the Vice President of Sugar Hill Records which means that any modern artist who was looking to sample music from the Sugar Hill Records catalogue had to go through him. Besides holding that position at his family’s label, he also had his own publishing company called Rich Kid Music.

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Greg Walker, the family’s spokesperson told the media Robinson died of multiple organ dysfunction syndrome. Robinson’s brother Joseph Robinson Jr. said, “It’s just shocking to the family. … We’re devastated.”

Our condolences go out to the Robinson family. rest in power Rhondo Robinson.

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Has Rick Ross Gone Too Far With Controversial New Lyrics About Trayvon Martin?

Da Brat Ordered To Pay Million Dollar Settlement Over Bottle Bashing

Nas Accused Of Refusing To Pay Daughter’s College Tuition

Celebs We Lost In 2013 26 photos Launch gallery Celebs We Lost In 2013 1. Nelson Mandela (July 18, 1918 - December 5, 2013) Source: 1 of 26 2. Paul Walker (September 12, 1973 - November 30, 2013) Source: 2 of 26 3. Robert F. Chew of "The Wire" (December 28, 1960 - January 17, 2013) Source: 3 of 26 4. Jerry Buss (January 27, 1933 – February 18, 2013) Source: 4 of 26 5. Cleotha Staples (April 11, 1934 - February 21, 2013) Source: 5 of 26 6. Tim Dog (January 1, 1967 – February 14, 2013) Source: 6 of 26 7. Bobby Rogers of The Miracles ((February 19, 1940 – March 3, 2013) Source: 7 of 26 8. Marva Whitney (May 1, 1944 – December 22, 2012) Source: 8 of 26 9. Ed Koch (December 12, 1924 – February 1, 2013) Source: 9 of 26 10. Freddy E. (January 1, 1991 -- January 5. 2013) Source: 10 of 26 11. Donald Byrd (December 9, 1932 – February 4, 2013) Source: 11 of 26 12. Damon Harris of The Temptations (July 17, 1950 – February 18, 2013) Source: 12 of 26 13. Richard Street of The Temptations (October 5, 1942 – February 27, 2013) Source: 13 of 26 14. Rapper Capital Steez Source: 14 of 26 15. Lou Myers (September 26, 1935 – February 19, 2013) Source: 15 of 26 16. Rapper Magic (August 16, 1975 – March 1, 2013) Source: 16 of 26 17. Omar Henry (February 8, 1987 – February 1, 2013) Source: 17 of 26 18. Roger Ebert (June 18, 1942 – April 4, 2013) Source: 18 of 26 19. Chris Kelly ((August 11, 1978–May 1, 2013) Source: 19 of 26 20. Lil Snupe (June 13, 1995-June 20, 2013) Source: 20 of 26 21. James Gandolfini (September 18, 1961- June 19, 2013) Source: 21 of 26 22. Bobby "Blue" Bland (January 27, 1930-June 23, 2013) Source: 22 of 26 23. Lee Thompson Young (February 1, 1984 – August 19, 2013) Source: 23 of 26 24. Ken Norton (August 9, 1943 – September 18, 2013) Source: 24 of 26 25. Paul Oliver (March 30, 1984 – September 24, 2013) Source: 25 of 26 26. Tom Clancy (April 12, 1947 – October 1, 2013) Source: 26 of 26 Skip ad Continue reading Celebs We Lost In 2013 Celebs We Lost In 2013

Son Of Sugar Hill Records Founder, Sylvia Robinson, Dies was originally published on theurbandaily.com