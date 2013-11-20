Gucci Mane Sues Waka Flocka’s Mom For Ruining His Career

There is a lot going on in the Waka Flocka camp today. We reported earlier that Waka Flocka is in some hot water after a tape of the “No Hands” rapper making inappropriate comments about Oprah Winfrey surfaced. Now, we find out that Gucci Mane is suing Waka Flocka and his mother/manager Deb Antney for ruining Gucci’s career.

According to court documents, Gucci Mane says he hired Deb Antney to be his manger back in 2006. Since then, Gucci alleges Antney and Waka have continued to steal money from him. The “Lemonade” rapper also says Antney and Waka Flocka released music by Gucii Mane and collected royalties without Gucci ever giving them authorization for them to do so. Gucci Mane claims Deb Antney, the owner and CEO of her own Mizay Entertainment, made herself CFO of Gucci Mane’s company without his knowledge and took more than her contracted 20% manager’s fee.

Due to all of the alleged dubious practices of Deb Antney and Waka Flocka, Gucci Mane has lost millions, his reputation has gone to the gutter, and he has serious tax issues. Because of all of the damage Deb Antney has inflicted on Gucci, he’s suing Deb Antney and Waka Flocka for fraud, racketeering, and conspiracy. Gucci is also asking the court to freeze all of Waka and Deb’s assets. On top of all of that, Gucci also is demanding Deb Antney return a ring and chain she allegedly stole from him.

