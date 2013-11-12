CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Paternity Results: How Many Dudes Whose Name Starts With “J” Did Shadona Sleep With? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

In today’s edition of Paternity Test TuesdaysShadona needs to prove that Jamar is the father of her 2-year-old daughter Sha’Don’Ja. After being locked up for robbing a Dollar Tree, Jamar hasn’t helped with the baby since his release. But was Shadona sleeping around at the time? Listen to the audio for the paternity results to tell all!

Hear more paternity results right here and tune in every Tuesday for Paternity Test Tuesdays live!

