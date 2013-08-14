Eminem Drops New Song “Survival” Via “Call of Duty: Ghost” Video Game [VIDEO]

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Guess who’s back…back again? Yep Slim Shady himself! And he’s doing something out of the box with his latest song “Survival” too! According to MTV.com, Even though he could have dropped the new track on his own radio station Shade 45 (Sirius XM) he instead chose to go about it differently. Instead he allowed the song to coinside with the new “Call Of Duty: Ghost” video game. Very interesting branding to say the least! Says Mr. Mathers of the track,

“The song’s about fighting back and it seems like it fits ‘Ghost’ perfectly.”

In the song lyrics Em discusses the struggles of the industry saying,

“Wasn’t ready to be a millionaire, I wasn’t prepared.. I was prepared to be ill though, the skill was there.”

Take a listen to the song in the trailer below!

