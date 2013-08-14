CLOSE
Music
Eminem Drops New Song “Survival” Via “Call of Duty: Ghost” Video Game [VIDEO]

Guess who’s back…back again? Yep Slim Shady himself! And he’s doing something out of the box with his latest song “Survival” too! According to MTV.com, Even though he could have dropped the new track on his own radio station Shade 45 (Sirius XM) he instead chose to go about it differently. Instead he allowed the song to coinside with the new “Call Of Duty: Ghost” video game. Very interesting branding to say the least! Says Mr. Mathers of the track,

“The song’s about fighting back and it seems like it fits ‘Ghost’ perfectly.”

In the song lyrics Em discusses the struggles of the industry saying,

“Wasn’t ready to be a millionaire, I wasn’t prepared.. I was prepared to be ill though, the skill was there.”

Take a listen to the song in the trailer below!

“Survival” will appear on Eminem’s forthcoming album dropping soon and the excitement he is building for the project is impressive. He claims there are surprises yet to come so we guess we’ll just have to continue to keep our ear to the ground on this one. READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM: Black Twitter Spazzes Out Over Kendrick Lamar’s New Verse 13 Funniest Tweets From @MeekMillRapLike Who is Scott “La Rock” Sterling? 7 Facts On The Late DJ

