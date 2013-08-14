From the Clubs in Dallas to BET’s 106 and Park, Dallas DJ Asap is Making a Name for Himself!

DJ Asap is currently making his 6th appearance on 106 and Park in the last 12 month’s. I got a chance to sit down and talk to him about his new found fame and his plans for the future. Catch him on 106 and Park today or a club near you from Coast to Coast……..

Check the interview below:

1. What is the biggest change on how people treat you since doing 106 and Park?

DJ Asap: The biggest thing would have to be the respect level people have given me. Everyone that approaches me shows me so much love. Shaking my hand, telling me how well im doing, and how proud they are of me. I appreciate all my loyal friends and fans.

2. Who is the biggest artist you have worked with recently?

DJ Asap: B.O.B. is the one I have worked with most recently. Connected with him while we were in Houston hosting Club Gatsby together. He is also hosting my upcoming mixtape entitled “Hollywood Status” Co Hosted by Super Producer Drumma Boy. Drops October 11th.

3. What is the next major move you plan on making?

DJ Asap: If I told you I would have to kill you… lol just kidding. Just know I have a couple big things on the table waiting for me to sign. Believe me I will be no stranger to Television! Stay tuned and follow my Instagram @djasap_ymg and @djasap on twitter.

