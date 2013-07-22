Kelly Rowland releases an emotional visual for her tell-all hit single, “Dirty Laundry” off of her latest album “Talk A Good Game.”

Check out the video to see Kelly relive one of her most personal relationships.

Joseline Hernandez Takes It To The Streets In New Video

Juicy J Makes It Rain In New Video, ‘Bouncin’ [VIDEO]

Kanye Releases Dark, Interactive Video for ‘Black Skinhead’ [VIDEO]

Kelly Rowland Bares All In ‘Dirty Laundry’ Video [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: