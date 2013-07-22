CLOSE
Chris Brown Talks Sex Life On New Single With Nicki Minaj

Chris Brown teams up with Nicki Minaj for “Love More” which may be the first official single off of “X.” The two teased fans with a snippet of the song at the 2013 BET Awards. We’re curious as to which girl Breezy’s talking about on this track, Rih Rih or Karrueche.

Check out the audio below and let us know if Chris Breezy has a hit with this one.

