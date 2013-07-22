CLOSE
J. Cole Apologizes To Fans For Offensive Autistic Lyrics

J. Cole is hoping to set an example for all artists who say offensive things in their lyrics. After his feature on Drake’s “Jodeci Freestyle” about autism, he received some criticism which led to a petition asking for an “apology to families and individuals with autism.” Well J. Cole didn’t just apologize through a tweet or Facebook post, he wrote a personal apology on his Dreamvillain blog entitled “Autism Speaks.”

I want to educate myself more on Autism, and I’ll gladly own my mistake and serve as an example to today’s generation that there’s nothing cool about mean-spirited comments about someone with Autism. People with this disorder and their loved ones have to go through so much already, the last thing they need is to hear something as ignorant as what I said. I understand.

We’ve seen what can happen when a person or organization becomes outraged over an artist’s lyrics and band together with others who share the same sentiment. Let’s just hope this formal apology will be enough.

