Kanye Dun Done It This Time!

Friday afternoon at LAX airport, a member of the paparazzi made the biggest mistake by actually asking Kanye a question. That upset Yeezy, because, well…we all know what he said last time a pap asked him something.

This time Kanye blew up in the guy’s face and a struggle to get the camera ensued.  

Bad move Kanye. The Airport Police have confirmed that the incident was reported to the LAPD, and the Attorney’s office may seek a felony attempted robbery prosecution in the case.

You’ve gotta keep that temper in check ‘Ye! There’s no reason to catch a case and ruin your career for these guys!

