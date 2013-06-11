CLOSE
12 Rappers That Got Robbed For Their Chains [PHOTOS]

Yesterday, the blogosphere was set ablaze when reports surfaced claiming 2 Chainz had been robbed at gunpoint. As it later turned out, it wasn’t 2 Chainz who was robbed, but someone from his entourage. Despite the 2 Chainz and everyone else involved, thankfully, remaining unharmed, the TUD staff got into a conversation about all of the other rappers who have had their chains stolen in embarrassing fashion. However, before we could type the first sentence of the piece into WordPress, our friends at HipHopWired had their version of the same piece up. Check out an excerpt:

Yung Berg

The Chicago rapper went to a club in Detroit and promptly caught the fade. Also, his prized Transformers chain started getting worn by everyone but Berg.

Peep the rest of the list over at HipHopWired.

