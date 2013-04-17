CLOSE
Gary's Hot Tea!!!
Beyoncé Flaunts Fake Boobs Opening Night of 'Mrs. Carter' Tour [PHOTO]

beyonce (fake boobs)*Whoa, nothing like hot, racy faux (fake) boobs to grab attention and headlines, right Bey?!

Yep, we think it would be safe to say that Beyoncé‘s opening night get up of her “Mrs. Carter Tour” was not designed by her mother, Tina Knowles.

Lord have mercy, Mrs. Bootylicious Carter apparently isn’t taking any chances this time out. We guess she meant what she said when she told the “b*tches to bow down.”

Monday night, Beyoncé straight up stunned concert goers in a gold sequin-encrusted bodysuit adorned with a pair of trompe l’oeil breasts – complete with protruding nipples – as she stormed the stage in Belgrade, Serbia.

On the other hand, don’t worry, her other outfits included a more modest black and purple cat suit, slashed almost to the navel, and a flowing red dress with thigh-high slits.

The 31-year-old singer kicked off the show with her hit Run the World (Girls) and performed tracks including Irreplaceable, Crazy In Love and Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It) before finishing the show with Halo. Apparently, she did not include any new material as part of the show.

After the concert, Beyonce posted a picture of the crowd on her Instagram.com page, writing, “Thank you Serbia!”

The tour will stop in the U.K., France,  Sweden and the U.S. including dates in LA, New Orleans and will conclude in  NYC on August 5th.

In the meantime, after the Cuba drama, we can only wonder what they’re saying about their buddy at the White House. :)

Beyoncé Flaunts Fake Boobs Opening Night of 'Mrs. Carter' Tour [PHOTO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments
