Keyshia Cole Goes In On Beyonce’s ‘Bow Down’

Keyshia Cole is clearly not a fan of Beyonce’s new song “Bow Down!” The outspoken ‘Woman To Woman’ singer took to Twitter to share her feelings after listening to Bey’s latest offering.

She set off a war of words when she tweeted:

I am a fan of both ladies, but I’m not mad at Keyshia. Who is Beyonce to tell us to ‘bow down?”

This is not the first time Keyshia has slammed one of her peers, she went in on Michelle Williams’ contribution to the group’s performance at the Super Bowl in February.

Let me know if you agree or disagree with Keyshia Cole’s sentiments in the comments section below.

MUST READ: Keyshia Cole Disses Michelle Williams AGAIN!

Keyshia Cole Goes In On Beyonce’s ‘Bow Down’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Beyonce , Keyshia Cole

