Lawsuits flyin’ errrywhere!!

We know Drake and Breezy are suing each other for that big brawl in an NY nightclub last summer. We know Tony Parker is suing the club when he got hurt in the making of that brawl. Well noooowwww TMZ is reporting that the club has filed papers saying Chris and Drake should be responsible for any money that Tony may get. At least it’s Christmas for some lucky lawyers! SMH

