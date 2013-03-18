Well Wishers: Birdman Visits Lil Wayne In Hospital

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

As would be expected. Birdman showed up today at Cedar’s Sinai Hospital in LA to visit the ailing Lil Wayne. No surprise there what so ever. In fact it would be more surprising if we didn’t hear of a visit from the Lil Wayne confidant at all. TMZ posted a pic of Birdman in the parking lot of the hospital.

If you have been following the story, you will remember that Birdman tweeted about Wayne last night saying, “My son is feelin Good. Will be home real soon.”

We’re sure the well wishes from friends, family and fans are helping.

