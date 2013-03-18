The Twitter Hits Keep On Coming! T.I. Takes To Twitter Over Lil Wayne Reports!

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

It’s great to have friends that will stand up for your honor. T.I. is the most recent member of Lil Wayne’s personal circle to take to Twitter and let his feelings be known regarding the media reports surrounding Wayne’s health. TMZ is catching an eyeful once again!

We said it before, and we’re saying it again, Wayne’s friends are out here protecting him in these social media streets! We’re sure this story regarding tweets from stars about Wayne’s health is not over! Stay tuned.

