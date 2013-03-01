CLOSE
Veda Loca’s Hot Mess…Taco Bell Reported to Contain Horse Meat?!

You read it right, Taco Bell is the latest restaurant for people to find out/reveal that their meat contained other than beef and chicken…. but HORSE! Listen Below:

 

Britain’s Food Standard Agency conducted a test to reveal that there was indeed horse meat being served. Taco Bell even ran a test itself and confirmed it. They soon released a statement apologizing and stating that the meat was from their European supplier.

All three british locations where the Mr. Ed meat was found has pulled it and Taco Bell ensures that all of the Taco Bells within the U.S. will not encounter the same problem.

More at: hiphopwired.com

 

 

 

 

 

