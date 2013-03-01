Looks like Rick Ross isn’t the only Rapper with a target on his back!

Our sister station HOT 107.9 in Philadephia is reporting that there was a shooting around French Montana’s Tour bus after a show he did last night!

Philadelphia police report that one man is dead and another is hurt after a driver opened fire into the crowd gathered around rapper French Montana’s tour bus outside of the Holiday Inn at Penn’s Landing overnight. The shooting occurred after the rapper’s performance at the TLA Wednesday night.

Police say a 27 year old man was shot in the stomach and later pronounced dead at Hahnemann Hospital. A second victim was shot in the shoulder and is now in stable condition at Jefferson Hospital.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says one man may have returned fire. Twenty-five people, including French Montana, his entourage and fans are being questioned by police. Three people have been taken into custody for carrying guns.

“It’s just ignorant. You fire into a crowd and you’re gonna hit somebody. In this case, unfortunately, someone was killed. Don’t know if they had anything to do with anything, if they were a fan or what,” said Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey.

Police say they don’t believe the rapper or his entourage were the intended target and neither victim appeared to be with the rapper’s group.

