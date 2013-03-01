Teyana Taylor and her favorite date Karrueche Tran were spotted kissing AGAIN! Chris Brown’s ex-girlfriend, may be moving on, with his best friend Teyana Taylor.

Teyana who served as host on BET’s RIP The Runway show Wednesday night brought along her favorite kissing partner Karrueche Tran as her date for the night.

Teyana tweeted, “teyanataylor My lovely date tonight.. @karrueche”.

MUST READ: Karrueche Gets Over Chris Brown With A Kiss From…? [PHOTOS]

Karrueche responded with her own photo with the caption:“Date night”

This isn’t the first time Taylor and Chris Brown’s ex have locked lips.

While Chris Brown and Rihanna rang in the New Year together in Africa, Karrueche welcomed the New Year at midnight by kissing Taylor, while in Miami nightclub Euforia.

The next morning, Taylor posted a photo of herself dressed in clothing from ‘The Kill,” Tran’s clothing line.

MUST READ: Karrueche Tran On Relationship With Chris Brown: ‘Our Business Is Business’

Date Night: Teyana Taylor & Karrueche Tran [PHOTO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com