NBC’s ‘SVU’ Predicts Bad Ending For Chris Brown & Ri Ri

What the what?! Viewers went bananas after Wednesday night’s episode of the NBC show “Law And Order SVU,” when a couple that they, the viewers, thought to be loosely based on Breezy and Rihanna had an unforseen twist to their storyline. The young man, “Caleb Bryant” ended up killing the girl that was supposed to be his girlfriend,”Misha.” The two were involved in a relationship that included domestic abuse.

Chris Brown plead guilty on June 22nd of 2009 to assaulting Rihanna on February 8th of that year. He was sentenced to five years of formal felony probation, 180 days of community labor and the completion of a 52-week domestic violence counseling program.

“SVU” has a history of pulling stories and plots from current headlines and media hot topics. That said, the sentiment that the “Rihanna” character would meet such a grim fate, when in actual life she is still very much alive, threw Twitter into a veritable tizzy!

https://twitter.com/JAE_MILLZ/status/30695486955258265

Message from Dick Wolf: "Rihanna, Chris Brown is going to kill you" #SVU— Travon Free (@Travon) February 28, 2013

They got him wearing the bow tie & all like Chris Brown. # SVU.— DJTOUCH TONE (@DJTOUCHTONE215) February 28, 2013

We’re not sure how NBC is going to deflect this backlash or if they will even care, but one thing is for sure, the next few days will most assuredly be interesting and we’re pretty positive that if Chris Brown has any say so, the peacock may not be standing under anyone’s umbrella anytime soon! Ay Ay Ay!

