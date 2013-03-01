AM BUZZ: Steve Harvey Investigated For Vandalism, Erica Mena Threatens Ex-Boyfriend & More

Karrine Steffans Back With Lil Wayne?

Karrine “Superhead” Steffans hooked up with Lil Wayne in the studio and posted a few photos on Instagram to let you know it’s real.

The former video vixen turned author continues to hook up with the New Orleans rapper, and clearly doesn’t care if Weezy’s alleged girlfriend Dhea knows about it.

She posted a photo of Weezy doing his thing with the caption: “After all these years here we are. Just me, you and the kush. 56 baby.”

