Karrine Steffans Back With Lil Wayne?

Karrine “Superhead” Steffans hooked up with Lil Wayne in the studio and posted a few photos on Instagram to let you know it’s real.

The former video vixen turned author continues to hook up with the New Orleans rapper, and clearly doesn’t care if Weezy’s alleged girlfriend Dhea knows about it.

MUST READ: Karrine Steffans Tells You How To Make Love To Lil Wayne In New Book “How To Make Love To A Martian”

She posted a photo of Weezy doing his thing with the caption: “After all these years here we are. Just me, you and the kush. 56 baby.”

MUST READ:What Did Karrine Steffans Teach Bow Wow How To Do? [VIDEO]

UP NEXT: Steve Harvey Investigated For Vandalism

AM BUZZ: Steve Harvey Investigated For Vandalism, Erica Mena Threatens Ex-Boyfriend & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

