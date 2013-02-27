CLOSE
J. Cole Speaks To Harvard Students About Hip-Hop [VIDEO]

j. Cole Speaks At Harvard UniversityHe started from the bottom in Fayetteville, North Carolina and now J. Cole is addressing students at Harvard University about his journey in hip-hop music.

Roc Nation’s flagship artist spoke to a room full of Harvard students on Tuesday as part of a dissertation on hip-hop called “The Next Move: A Conversation With J. Cole.” Cole talked about being influenced by artists such as Michael Jackson, Kool Moe Dee, and original R&B bad boy Bobby Brown. J. Cole admitted he didn’t know much about Tupac‘s music until his stepfather him to it. Through his introduction to Pac, J. Cole got into other West Coast rappers.

As he’s shared in many of his interviews, J. Cole told the Harvard students that he wanted to be a basketball player in the NBA before deciding to dedicate his time to writing rhymes and making beats. he also gave major props to his mother for her support early in his career.

After J. Cole wrapped up his speaking engagement, he tweeted, “Harvard, that was ill.” He couldn’t contain his excitement about the event and later tweeted, “Lemme stop being cool, THAT SHIT WAS AMAZING. Thanks.”

Check some clips below.

