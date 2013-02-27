AM BUZZ: Clive Davis Dishes On Whitney Lesbian Rumors, Beyonce Poses In The Shower & More

Dancing With The Stars Season 16 Cast Announced!

Comedian D.L Hughley and teen actress Zendaya Coleman will join previously-announced Baltimore Ravens receiver Jacoby Jones among the new cast of “Dancing With the Stars,” which was announced live this morning on ‘Good Morning America.’

Other new competitors for the ABC’s dance competition show include: “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reality star Lisa Vanderpump, actor and comedian Andy Dick, boxer Victor Ortiz, teen Disney actress Zendaya, “General Hospital” actor Ingo Rademacher, and “American Idol” finalist and country musician Kellie Pickler.

The new season kicks off with a two-hour premiere on Monday, March 18 at 7 p.m. CST on ABC.

