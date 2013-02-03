What Gucci Mane Taught The Kids At Career Day [MEMES]

Yesterday rapper Gucci Mane contributed to the sculpting of young minds in his hometown of Atlanta by speaking at a middle school career day.

According to his tweets, students at the Crawford Long Middle school were treated to La Fleur 101 and he even hung around for a language arts class.

Crawford Long Middle School in Language Arts with the kids #careerday http://t.co/z2EDUXXH— Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) January 30, 2013

It didn’t take long for the internet to get hold of the the photos and give birth to the meme of the week. What was on Gucci’s syllabus? Click through the gallery for a good chuckle. Brrrrr!

[Props to Complex ]

