Breaking News: The Voice of ELMO has Resigned from Sesame Street !

In a lawsuit that was filed today in federal court in NYC, Cecil Singleton, pictured above, claims Kevin Clash “groomed [him] to gain his trust by, among other things, taking him to nice dinners and giving him money.”

Singleton claims while Clash was featured on “Sesame Street,” he was “preying on teenage boys to satisfy his depraved sexual interests.”

In the suit, Singleton also claims that although the sex occurred nearly 20 years ago, he didn’t take action until now because he “did not become aware that he had suffered adverse psychological and emotional effects from Kevin Clash’s sexual acts and conduct until 2012.”

This second accuser/victim is now demanding more than $5 million for the “psychological & emotional effects”.

As a result of this second lawsuit, Kevin Clash has officially resigned from Sesame Street, effective IMMEDIATELY!

Sesame Street Workshop issued this statement

“Unfortunately, the controversy surrounding Kevin’s personal life has become a distraction that none of us want, and he has concluded that he can no longer be effective in his job and has resigned from Sesame Street. This is a sad day for Sesame Street.”

