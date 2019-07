TYGA ANNOUNCES ‘CLOSER TO MY DREAMS’ TOUR WITH IGGY AZALEA, CA$H OUT

Fresh off his “Careless World” tour, Tyga is bringing back the “Closer to My Dreams” tour for the second year in a row.

Iggy Azalea, Ca$h Out, Kirko Bangz, and Sterling Simms will join Tyga as supporting acts in select markets!!

Coming to Dallas on September 9th!!

Tickets go on sale July 27 at Ticketmaster. See an itinerary below. MTV Jams Presents “Closer to My Dreams” Tour September 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Club Nokia September 7 – Corpus Christi, TX – Concrete Street Amphitheatre September 8 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center September 9 – Dallas, TX – Palladium Ballroom September 11 – Fargo, ND – The Venue September 12 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom September 13 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom September 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Epic September 16 – Chicago, IL – Congress Theatre September 17 – Detroit, MI Detroit – The Fillmore September 18 – Columbus, OH – LC Pavilion September 19 – Washington DC – The Fillmore September 20 – New York, NY – Best Buy Theatre September 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory September 23 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

