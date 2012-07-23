Fans Start Petition To Stop Ciara From Making Music

CLOSE
The power the internet has given fans is a double edged sword for entertainers. Whereas fans can feel they have a closer connection to the celebrity, other times fans rail against artists like Ciara. A petition has been started to get Ciara to stop making music.

A person started an online petition to get Ciara and other “gimmicky” entertainers to end their careers and find other career opportunities. Started by a person who goes by the name Essence of Sean said, “We want to get rid not only Ciara! But other gimmicks in the music industry! We need more artists like Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Beyonce Knowles just to name a few! Tired of this microwave music! Keep supporting this cause!”

Ciara is the main one the online petition is targeting, but she certainly isn’t the only one. Essence of Sean wants all terrible singers to leave the entertainment industry. That means any singer that’s regarded as popular for their fashion or behavior more so than their music has to go. If that’s the case, a lot of singers will be exiled from the business. We won’t call any names because we might want to interview one of them.

After waging war with Jive Records to be released from her contract, Ciara recently signed a deal with Epic Records. Her new album is called One Woman Army. The buzz single “Sweat” was released to little fanfare and has yet to start building a buzz for Ciara’s upcoming project.

Do you think Essence of Sean is right for wanting abolish mediocrity from the entertainment business? Will you be signing the online petition?

