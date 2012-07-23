Paris Jackson informed the world via Twitter that she hasn’t heard from or seen her grandmother and legal guardian Katherine Jackson, and some of Paris’ comments caused concern for her grandmother’s well-being. So why has Katherine Jackson been away from the children she’s responsible for raising for so long? Take a listen to Gary’s Tea below to find out, and get all the drama surrounding the Jacksons.

Text “Rickey” To 80185…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

Tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays at 7:30 and 8:30 am to hear Gary Wit Da Tea deliver the dish live.

RELATED: Katherine Jackson: “I’m Doing Fine!”

RELATED: Katherine Jackson Reported Missing

RELATED: Michael Jackson’s Family Feuding Over His Will

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Why Katherine Jackson Left Michael Jackson’s Children For Over A Week [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: