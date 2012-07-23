CLOSE
Why Katherine Jackson Left Michael Jackson’s Children For Over A Week [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Paris Jackson informed the world via Twitter that she hasn’t heard from or seen her grandmother and legal guardian Katherine Jackson, and some of Paris’ comments caused concern for her grandmother’s well-being. So why has Katherine Jackson been away from the children she’s responsible for raising for so long? Take a listen to Gary’s Tea below to find out, and get all the drama surrounding the Jacksons.

Blanket Jackson , Katherine Jackson , Michael Jackson , paris jackson , Prince Jackson

