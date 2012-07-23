Face of A Monster . . . . . Will We Ever Know The Reason Why!!??

Looking dazed and with bright orange hair, the man accused of killing 12 and wounding 58 in a shooting rampage in a Colorado theater appeared Monday in court for the first time.

James Holmes, wide-eyed and unshaven, his head bobbing slightly, appeared not to speak during the brief hearing. He will be formally charged next Monday.

Read More Here: http://m.csmonitor.com/USA/Latest-News-Wires/2012/0723/World-gets-first-look-at-James-Holmes-suspect-in-Colo.-shooting-massacre

