Drunk Drivers take the lives of 4 DFW residents over the weekend!

Our condolences to the Lancaster Police Dept., who lost Officer Dustin Dodson was struck by a suspected drunk driver while riding a motorcycle over the weekend and to the friends and family of 18-year-old Jasmine Alfarez, 11-year-old Brenda Morales and 8-year-old DeMarco Morales, who were from Garland and were killed in El Paso when a drunk driver ran a stop sign and stuck the vehicle their grandfather was driving, he and a female passenger were also killed.

Jasmine’s friends and family are holding a candle light vigil at 8pm, tonight at Lakeview Centennial High School in Garland.

PLEASE remember that Drinking and Driving is like playing Russian Roulette, you never know when you’re gonna take a life or when your life will be taken!
In Texas, 65% of fatal DWI crashes occur on the weekend. Get a Weekend P.A.S.S.–Person Appointed to Stay Sober. And get home safely.

