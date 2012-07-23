Lil Wayne: Dedication 4 Coming Next Month!

Mixtape Weezy is coming out of retirement. Young Money‘s leader is linking back up with DJ Drama for the next installment of his hit mixtape series. Lil Wayne says look out for Dedication 4 to hit the internet next month.

Weezy shocked fans into excitement when he tweeted, “Dedikation 4 komin next month.” The last Dedication mixtape was unleashed on the public in 2008.

MTV caught up with DJ Drama where he shared how the project came about. DJ Drama said, “Me & Cortez had been talkin’ back & forth for bout a year that it was almost time for D4. He said Tunechi had been mentioning it and was gearing up. During the Vegas stop on Club Paradise tour, Tez told me it was a 100% go. I told him thank god, cuz the fans invade my twitter daily asking about it! Dram & Wayne is a dangerous combination. Shout out to the Mixtape Weezy. Get ready.”

Besides being hard at work on Dedication 4, Lil Wayne is also putting the finishing touches on I Am Not A Human Being II. Weezy says the sequel to his 2010 album will be different because he didn’t have to rush the album. He was able to take his time and perfect the project. “The difference between [this] album and the last I Am Not a Human Being would be the music wasn’t rushed. Last time the music was rushed because I had to take that eight-month vacation on that island so we had rushed the music, but this time we didn’t rush the music.”

Do you think Lil Wayne can live up to the hype?

Dedikation 4 komin next month.— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) July 22, 2012

